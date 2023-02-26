Driver killed, 15 polling staff injured in Nagaland accident

Kohima: A vehicle carrying election duty workers was involved in an accident in the Wokha district of Nagaland on Sunday, resulting in the deaths of one person and the injuries of fifteen others, officials said.

All fifteen of the injured were taken to the district hospital in Wokha town, and a new team of polling personnel, complete with polling materials, EVMs, etc., was sent out from the Wokha district headquarters.—Inputs from Agencies