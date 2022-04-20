Dr Sumedha Singh elected as Vice President of Community Radio Association of India

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Dr Sumedha Singh, Chairperson of School of Communication Studies, Panjab University, and Coordinator, Radio Jyotirgamaya 91.2 MHz, has been elected as Vice President of Community Radio Association of India (CRA), a platform of functional and upcoming CR stations in India. Dr. Singh said she will work on different training modules for capacity building in CR and disaster management, sustainability, knowledge sharing, mobilizing communities for health care, collaboration on non-formal learning and education programmes. CRA currently has 144 community radios as members throughout the country which elected the Executive Council (EC) and other office bearers.

CRA strengthens 'community broadcasting by building stations' capability and by creating a healthy environment for these sectors to thrive and succeed. Community Radio Stations members are actively broadcasting nationwide that play a vital role in providing a voice to communities.

