Dr Jitendra Says, Govt Intends To Establish More Research Centres In The Country To Support Research Of ISRO

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today gave the details of the upcoming ISRO space missions planned in 2022 in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha as follows:

2 Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) missions including 1 dedicated commercial mission and 1 mission for launching the EOS-06 earth observation satellite

2 developmental flights of ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV)

1 Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) mission for launching NVS-01 navigation satellite for NavIC

1 communication satellite mission (GSAT-24) through procured launch for commercial customer

v. 1 Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle – Mark III (GSLV Mk-III) mission, which is a dedicated commercial mission

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that Government intends to establish more research centres in the country to support the research of ISRO. He added that existing Space Technology Incubation Centre, Regional Academia Centre for Space will get a grant of Rs. 200 lakhs per year maximum and new proposed cells also will adopt the same guidelines.

The Minister said, Government pursues collaborative projects with foreign space research organizations with the objectives of enhancing the capacity of the Indian space programme for advancing programmatic priorities, augmenting space science and earth observation data base, widening ground station networks, bettering products and services through joint experiments and creating platforms for inflow of expertise.

Currently, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working with National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of United States of America to jointly realise a satellite mission named ‘NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)’ for scientific studies of Earth.