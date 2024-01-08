DLF Sells 1,113 Luxury Flats in Gurugram, Bags Rs 7,200 Crore in 3 Days

DLF Achieves Unprecedented Success: Sells 1,113 Luxury Flats in Gurugram, Garnering Rs 7,200 Crore in Just Three Days

New Delhi: DLF's latest project in Gurugram witnessed an astounding success, selling 1,113 luxury flats for Rs 7,200 crore within a swift three-day pre-launch phase. This phenomenal response stems from high demand among both end-users and investors, including NRIs.



This venture, named DLF Privana South, spans 25 acres across Sectors 76 and 77 in Gurugram. Comprising seven towers, the project hosts 1,113 luxury residences, including 14 penthouses alongside apartments.



The joint MD and Chief Business Officer, Aakash Ohri, revealed the overwhelming response received during the pre-launch, securing EOIs from approximately 4,600 customers. The selling price averaged Rs 18,000 per square foot, with apartments ranging between Rs 6.25-7.5 crore and penthouses priced at Rs 11-14 crore each.



DLF's success echoes the prior year's achievement when 'The Arbour' housing project sold 1,137 luxury apartments for over Rs 8,000 crore in Gurugram. With this, DLF's third-quarter sales are projected to reach Rs 9,000 crore, surpassing the annual guidance for the fiscal year.



The company's operational performance displayed sales worth Rs 4,268 crore in the first half of the fiscal year, with additional sales of independent floors and commercial plots in December.



Expressing confidence in the escalating demand for luxury developments, Ohri highlighted plans for commencing construction within the next few months, covering 4 million square feet.



DLF's strategic move to limit each buyer to one unit, along with stringent booking terms, saw significant traction from NRIs and diverse clientele across India. This success further reinforces DLF's position as a prominent player in the real estate market, boasting a substantial development and annuity portfolio across residential and commercial segments.

