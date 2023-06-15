Discontinuing sale of OMSS grains to states more aimed at curbing price rise, not any particular state: Centre

New Delhi: The central government of India, which has banned states from purchasing foodgrains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), said Thursday that the decision was more intended at reducing the price rise than at any individual state, amid a political dispute over the issue.

The Congress-led government of Karnataka, which will be severely impacted by the decision, has accused the federal government of breaking its promise and blocking the state from implementing the scheme.

Some of the states besides Karnataka that would be affected by this choice are Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.—Inputs from Agencies