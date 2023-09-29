Dharmendra Pradhan To Launch Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav And Technology & Bharatiya Bhasha Summit

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan is to launch a two-day Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav and Technology & Bharatiya Bhasha Summit, to be held on September 30th and October 1st, 2023 at New Delhi. It will set the course for a technologically enriched future for Bharatiya languages in education.

Shri Sridhar Vembu, Chairman of the Board of Governors of IIIT-DM, Kanchipuram and CEO of Zoho Corporation, will deliver the keynote address. Eminent dignitaries, educationists, technology and language experts, and officials of the Ministry of Education will be present at the event.

The Government of India has proposed to celebrate the birthday of renowned Tamil poet and freedom fighter Mahakavi Chinnaswami Subramania Bharati as Bharatiya Bhasha Divas (11 December). The Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav will be held from 28th September 2023 to 11th December 2023. The summit, organized as part of the Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav, will encompass three pivotal thematic sessions: (i) Technology FOR Bharatiya Languages, (ii) Technology IN Bharatiya Languages, and (iii) Technology THROUGH Bharatiya Languages. These themes will emphasize the integration of technology in promoting Bharatiya Bhasha, including its role in teaching, training, examination, and translating educational materials. The summit aims to facilitate a seamless transition from the current education ecosystem to one rooted in Bharatiya Languages, in line with the NEP-2020 vision.

During the summit, key discussions will be held on agendas like "Leverage Technology for Bharatiya Languages", "Operating Systems and Software Localization", "Search Engine Localization" and more. A comprehensive roadmap for realizing the vision of education in Bharatiya Languages will be charted, with active participation from stakeholders across various sectors, including academia, students, research scholars, edutech and infotech industry professionals, technical experts, media representatives, and freelancers.

A public pavilion will also be set up to showcase Bharatiya Bhasha technology products, its applications by the industries, government organizations and start-ups. The summit will be jointly organized by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), and their constituent institutions, such as the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), University Grants Commission (UGC), National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), National Centre for Vocational & Technical Education (NCVTE), National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE), Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS), and others.