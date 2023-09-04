    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Despite request from Allahabad HC CJ, lawyers to abstain from work on Tuesday over Hapur lathicharge incident

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court's bar association has opted to skip Tuesday's court proceedings despite a request from the court's chief justice.

    An emergency meeting of the lawyers' body was held on Monday night, and according to a press release issued by the High Court Bar Association, the members expressed their anger at the lack of action taken against the guilty in an incident of police lathicharge on lawyers in Hapur, and decided to continue their boycott of judicial work on Tuesday as well.

    Chief Justice Pratinkar Dewakar and Justice M C Tripathi had already informed the attorneys that court operations would resume on Tuesday, requesting that they return to work.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Allahabad High Court chief justice High Court Bar Association Hapur lawyers
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in