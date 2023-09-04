Despite request from Allahabad HC CJ, lawyers to abstain from work on Tuesday over Hapur lathicharge incident

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court's bar association has opted to skip Tuesday's court proceedings despite a request from the court's chief justice.

An emergency meeting of the lawyers' body was held on Monday night, and according to a press release issued by the High Court Bar Association, the members expressed their anger at the lack of action taken against the guilty in an incident of police lathicharge on lawyers in Hapur, and decided to continue their boycott of judicial work on Tuesday as well.

Chief Justice Pratinkar Dewakar and Justice M C Tripathi had already informed the attorneys that court operations would resume on Tuesday, requesting that they return to work.—Inputs from Agencies