Despite poor weather, around 17,000 perform Amarnath Yatra on 19th day

Srinagar: On the 19th day, despite bad weather, more than 17,000 pilgrims underwent 'darshan' inside the holy cave, and another 6,523 Yatris departed Jammu for the Valley on Thursday.

"So far, over 1.84 lakh Yatris have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra while another batch of 6,523 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu in an escorted convoy for the Valley today.

"Of these 6,523 Yatris, 2777 are going to Baltal base camp while 3,746 are going to Pahalgam base camp," officials said.

This year, thirty pilgrims have lost their lives on the yatra. Of these 29 died of natural causes while one was killed by a shooting stone along the Pahalgam-cave shrine axis.

Yatris can approach the Himalayan cave shrine via the traditional south Kashmir Pahalgam route, which involves a 13-kilometer uphill trek from the Pahalgam base camp, or through the north Kashmir Baltal base camp, which involves a 43-kilometer uphill trek.

Those who take the traditional Pahalgam route take 3–4 days to reach the cave shrine, while those who take the Baltal route return to the base camp the same day after having darshan inside the cave shrine, which is 3,888 metres above sea level.

Yatris can also take use of helicopter services on both routes.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that devotees believe symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

The ice stalagmite structure wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon.

This year's 62-day long Amarnath Yatra began on July 1 and will conclude on August 31, coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival.

Authorities at the free community kitchens called the 'Langars' that have been put up along both routes of the Yatra have banned all junk food in an effort to prevent the high altitude sickness among the pilgrims.

The prohibited items include all bottled beverages, halwai items, fried dishes, and tobacco products.—Inputs from Agencies