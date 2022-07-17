Despite five colleges in Top 10, why's DU not on any National Rankings 2022 list?

New Delhi: Despite five colleges of Delhi University finding place in top 10 in NIRF rankings, the varsity has not been able to make it to the top 10 Universities of the country.

Experts say that delay in appointment of permanent teachers, poor teacher-student ratio and arbitrary attitude of the few DU colleges are the main factors responsible for it. One of the biggest examples of this is that many colleges of Delhi University have 60-70 per cent adhoc and guest teachers instead of permanent faculty.

National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking is based on the parameters of learning and resources, graduation outcomes, research and professional practices, perception and outreach and inclusivity. On a few of the abovesaid parameters the DU could not improve its performance due to which this year, it slipped a notch compared to last year.

Last year, in NIRF university ranking DU was at 12th spot, but now it has slipped to 13. In overall ranking DU slipped to 23 from 19the spot in 2021.

On the varsity's performance, DU said parameters of NIRF ranking will be studied and steps will be taken to improve the areas which are lacking.

On appointment of permanent teachers, DU said improvements are being done on various aspects, including appointment of permanent teachers but it is a long process. Research and quality are also being focused on, the DU added.

Last year too, in the teacher-student ratio, DU bagged 30 points less than Jawaharlal Nehru University.

According to Delhi Teachers' Association president Hansraj Suman, the demand for teachers' appointment has been raised in DU for a long time. Large number of appointments have to be made and permanent teachers have to be appointed.

Despite a poor teacher-student ratio compared to other colleges, DU has performed well in the area of research, Suman said.

Delhi University Professor Dr Kailash Singh said that 20 Delhi Colleges funded by the Delhi government do not even have a permanent principal.

These colleges include Sri Aurobindo College, Sri Aurobindo College (Evening), Motilal Nehru College, Motilal Nehru College (Evening), Bhagat Singh College, Bhagat Singh College (Evening), Satyawati College, Satyawati College (Evening), Rajdhani College, Vivekananda College, Bharati College, Gargi college, Kamla Nehru College, Maitreyi College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences, Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, Bhagini Nivedita college, Shivaji college, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Maharishi Balmiki College, Acharya Narendra Dev College, Maharaja Agrasen College and Bheem Rao Ambedkar College.

In the category of Universities, in the ranking by Union Education Ministry's NIRF Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru was announced the best university, JNU grabbed the second spot while Jamia Millia Islamia got the third position. Last year, Jamia Millia Islamia secured sixth rank.

Expressing happiness at Jamia grabbing the third rank, University Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said Jamia is continuously focussing on improving quality of learning, teaching and research.

"In NIRF ranking in 2016, we secured 83 rank but in 2021 we grabbed 6th position and now are among the top three universities of the country.

"This remarkable achievement has been made possible due to the relevant and focused research of the highest quality of teaching and teaching by the dedicated and loyal faculty members of the University," Akhtar said .

—IANS