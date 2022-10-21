Despite abusing a woman, politician Shrikant Tyagi is granted bail

New Delhi (The Hawk): Shrikant Tyagi, a politician who was detained in August for beating a woman in a Noida society, was released on bail on Thursday, according to a senior police officer.

Tyagi had been detained at the Luksar jail in Greater Noida since August 9, and the Allahabad high court granted him bail two days ago.

"He was released this evening (Thursday) after completing legal processes," said Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh.

Tyagi, 34, emerged from jail around 6.30 p.m., dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and a black waistcoat.

Following Tyagi's arrest in August, community members organised panchayats to rally support for him and mounted a protest outside the society here, seeking his freedom and the repeal of the Gangsters Act in the case.

"We are overjoyed and have prepared goodies for his arrival. We'll be celebrating Diwali with zeal now "Anu Tyagi, his wife, stated.

Members of the Tyagi community have also expressed their joy at his release from prison.

"We are overjoyed, and his release will undoubtedly alleviate the community's pain. The government should have probed this subject with greater prudence and avoided charges that were not appropriate in this case "Dharmendra Yadav, the Tyagi community's Ghaziabad unit chief, told PTI.

The Allahabad Court awarded Tyagi bail in the Gangsters Act case on Monday. The judge had already given him bail on additional allegations of violence and forgery.

After his counsel argued that he was "falsely accused" in the case "because to police rivalry," Justice Surendra Singh granted him bail in the Gangsters Act case.

"Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, the nature of the allegations, and the gravity of the offence, but without expressing any view on the merits of the case," Justice Singh wrote.

Tyagi, who flaunted his political ties and claimed affiliation with the ruling BJP, was captured on camera punching a woman who lived in his Grand Omaxe complex in Noida's Sector 93B after she challenged him.

He was also heard cursing the woman who protested to him putting plants in the common area.

Following the issue, the BJP denied any ties to Tyagi, who had gone missing for four days before being apprehended and charged under the Gangsters Act, among other things.

