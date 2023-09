Kolkata: On Thursday, Mastercard India Chairman Rajnish Kumar remarked that customers put their faith in traditional banks, not in fintech startups.

Kumar, who is also the former chairman of the State Bank of India (SBI), said that fintech startups are challenging the legacy system in a novel way during his talk at the CII banking conclave today.

"Banks are now conscious about innovative capabilities and changing fast with the times", he said.—inputs from Agencies