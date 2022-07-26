Dell to retire ‘Mobile Connect’ platform in January 2023

San Francisco: Dell Technologies has announced that it is going to discontinue its Mobile Connect platform, and it will no longer be available for download.

Dell Mobile Connect is software available on all Bluetooth-enabled Inspiron, Vostro, G-Series, Alienware, and Consumer XPS devices with Windows 10 or above that syncs user's phone's texts, calls, and notifications to their computer.

"This software requires the Dell Mobile Connect or Alienware Mobile Connect companion app to create a wireless PC-Smartphone integration," the company said in a statement.

"With the app, Dell users can remotely interact with their mobile phone from their computer to reply to SMS messages, make and receive phone calls, and more," it added.

For the US, Canada and Japan, the app will no longer be available for download from November 30 and will be discontinued on January 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, for other countries, the app will no longer be available for download from July 31 and will be discontinued on November 30.

The company recommends uninstalling Dell Mobile Connect or Alienware Mobile Connect from both Dell computer and mobile devices by the regional discontinue date.

To uninstall the app from a mobile device, users must follow the app removal instructions from the device manufacturer.

To uninstall the app from a Dell computer, first users need to select Start, then select settings, go to apps then apps and features, from there, choose Mobile Dell Connect or Alienware Mobile Connect, then select Uninstall. —IANS