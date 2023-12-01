Delhi FC elbow out Churchill Brothers 2-1

Delhi FC stages a remarkable comeback with a 2-1 victory against Churchill Brothers, showcasing resilience and brilliance on the football pitch.

Ludhiana: Delhi FC regrouped after two back-to-back defeats to secure a fine 2-1 win over former champions Churchill Brothers in their I-League match here at the Namdhari Stadium on Friday.

The win elevated Delhi to sixth slot on the table with 10 points from seven matches, and they share that position with Aizawl FC.



However, it was Churchill who scored the first goal of the match through their Uruguayan star Martin Chaves in the 24th minute.



Churchill held on to that lead till the end of the first half. But the Delhi outfit entered the field with renewed energy and found the equaliser in the 47th minute.

Sergio Barboza unleashed a sensational strike to find the back of the net.



Finding their rhythm after that goal, the Delhi FC intensified their sorties in search of the winner.



Their persistence paid off in the 87th minute when Churchill Brothers' defence succumbed under immense pressure.



Debutant Abhay Gurung made a marauding run through the right flank, dribbling past two defenders and placed it for Hudson.



Put under pressure by a surging Hudson, Churchill's Ponif Vaz scored an own goal, handing Delhi a 2-1 lead which they managed to guard till the final whistle.

