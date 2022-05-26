Delhi’s Jitendra Gadhwal clinches EndBoss poker tournament title

The tournament, which began on May 18 and concluded on May 22, was hosted on PokerBaazi.com and finished its 2022 edition with a massive prize pool of Rs 5 crore, attracting over 4928 entries from across the country.

New Delhi: Delhi's Jitendra Gadhwal was crowned the champion of EndBoss, one of India's largest poker tournaments and took home prize money of Rs 1 crore, the event organisers said on Wednesday. While Jitendra, the 26-year-old B Tech graduate, grabbed the first place and the coveted title of EndBoss, another Delhiite in 28-year-old Eshan Kapoor got the second place and won Rs 60,20,000, followed by 37-year-old Bhushan Sohani of Pune who came in third place and pocketed Rs 31,35,000.

The tournament, which began on May 18 and concluded on May 22, was hosted on PokerBaazi.com and finished its 2022 edition with a massive prize pool of Rs 5 crore, attracting over 4928 entries from across the country. Jitendra began playing poker as a hobby in 2016 and over a period it has turned into a passion for him. He learned about EndBoss through an Instagram post from a friend and entered the tournament. Following his moment of glory, he intends to use the prize money to take a vacation and spend time with his family.

"The landscape of poker is evolving right now, and it's slowly becoming one of the most sought-after skill-based sports, forgoing the general perception of the game of luck, which is motivating more individuals to participate in such tournaments," said Jitendra in a release. "To be a successful poker player, one must be patient and should consider all available options before making a particular decision on the table. Playing against skilled players from all around the country not only helped me test my skills but also showcased that I need to keep improving. I am elated with my achievement and now want to take my game to the next level in the upcoming tournaments," he added. States that led the tournament included New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan who produced the top 10 winners for this edition.—IANS