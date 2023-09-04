    Menu
    India

    Defiant Udhayanidhi vows to continue speaking out against Sanatan Dharma

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tuticorin (TN): DMK politician and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, unfazed by the backlash over his anti-Sanatan Dharma stance, said on Monday that he had spoken of "eradicating" some practises inside the religion and that he would continue to speak out against them.

    He clarified that he was not limiting himself to discussing discriminatory practises inside the Hindu faith.

    I'm going to keep talking about the topic I discussed last Saturday. It is my intention to continue talking. He told local media, "I warned you on that day itself that I was going to talk about the issue which was going to irritate many and that is exactly what has happened."—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :DMK Udhayanidhi Stalin anti-Sanatan Dharma Hindu
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in