Defiant Udhayanidhi vows to continue speaking out against Sanatan Dharma

Tuticorin (TN): DMK politician and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, unfazed by the backlash over his anti-Sanatan Dharma stance, said on Monday that he had spoken of "eradicating" some practises inside the religion and that he would continue to speak out against them.

He clarified that he was not limiting himself to discussing discriminatory practises inside the Hindu faith.

I'm going to keep talking about the topic I discussed last Saturday. It is my intention to continue talking. He told local media, "I warned you on that day itself that I was going to talk about the issue which was going to irritate many and that is exactly what has happened."—Inputs from Agencies