Defence Acquisition Council gives go ahead for procurement of MQ-9B drones from US

New Delhi: In order to increase military surveillance capabilities, particularly near the border with China, the Defence Ministry approved the purchase of 30 MQ-9B Predator drones from the United States on Thursday, according to persons familiar with the matter.

The decision was made just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled trip to the United States capital.

Following talks between Modi and US President Joe Biden at the White House next week, it is likely that the massive procurement agreement worth around USD 3 billion would be disclosed.—Inputs from Agencies