Death toll from hotel explosion in Havana rises to 30

HAVANA (Cuba) : The death toll from Friday's explosion at Hotel Saratoga in Havana rose to 30 on Sunday, as search and rescue efforts continue.

The Ministry of Public Health reported that there are also 84 injuries, with 19 adults and five children remaining hospitalized.

Rescuers continue to search for survivors and bodies at the hotel, which was seriously damaged when a tanker truck loaded with some 10,000 litres of liquid gas exploded on Friday afternoon.

Located opposite Cuba's National Capitol building, the five-star hotel was preparing to reopen on Tuesday as part of the country's bid to revive tourism—ANI