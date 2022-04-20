Day 2 of CHASCON 2020 witnessed Simultaneous Plenary Sessions

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The ongoing Science Congress at Panjab University organised various sessions in different Science departments . The scientific programme of chascon was a golden opportunity for participants where they competed and were awarded for their skills and hard work.

For Chemical Sciences, there was one keynote address by Dr. Narinder Singh from IIT Ropar, Roopnagar, Punjab, two invited lectures delivered by Dr. Vipan Kumar from GNDU, Amritsar and Dr. Ashok Kumar Malik from Punjabi University, Patiala, apart from several oral presentations and poster presentation sessions.

Moreover, for engg and management sciences two invited lectures, first by Dr. Talsimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMp Bangaluru and by Dr. Praveen Vamula from instem Bangalore presented the lecture on the topic "Start up and innovation in India: Opportunities and Challenges" and discussed the role of C-CAMP in empowering entrepreneurs in science innovation through research, development, training and incubation.

The talk of Dr. Amit Kulshrestha, Associate, IISER Professor Mohali on 'Image of power maps in linear groups' was attended by about 50 participants. The talk was very well received. There were a lot of interactions between speakers and the participants in the Mathematical Sciences Section. The Physical Sciences session commenced with the talk of Dr. Davinder Siwal, BFUHS, Faridkot on Nuclear Radiation Detectors for Imaging Science followed by Dr. Basant K Nayak, BARC, Mumbai and Dr Arun S. Oinam, PGIMER,Chandigarh on topics Why Nuclear Physics is Interesting – A Portrait of Basic Science to Applications and Basic Image Acquisition & Reconstruction Concepts of Imaging Machines used in Radiotherapy respectively. Prof. R.K. Kohli, FNA FNA. FASc., FNASc., FNAAS, FNESA, FBS, Vice-Chancellor, Amity University, Mohali delivered an expert talk entitled "Alien Invasive Plants: Status, Impact and Challenges". He inspired the students of life sciences to be scientific in approach while dealing with any environmental issue. This also included Prof. (Dr.) Shalini Gainder, Additional Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, PGIMER, Chandigarh who presented on the topic"Stepping Up Women's Health: Being Young.

In the morning session of pharmaceutical sciences, two expert lectures were organized by Prof. Vivek Ranjan Sinha who was the chief guest on this occasion. The first webinar was delivered by a globally recognized scientist, Prof. Sanjay Garg, Professor of Pharmaceutical Science, UniSA Clinical & Health Sciences, University of South Australia. He delivered an expert talk on 'Development of a novel contraceptive, from concept to US FDA approval and market'. This was followed by another interesting and informative talk by Dr. Girish Tillu, Vaidya-Scientist Fellow of Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Maharashtra, on the topic 'Integrative medicine for newer health challenges: a make in India perspective'.

Dr. Jih Pai Lin from National University of Taiwan who joined the Earth and Environment Sciences section from Taipei, gave the expert talk on sand dollars (Echinoidea) from Taiwan with special reference to Indian Echinoids. The Sectional Programme for Dr. Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital as part of the ongoing 14th Chandigarh Science Congress, 2020 was conducted today. Dr. Sudhir Bhandari, Additional Professor and Incharge, Prosthodontics, Oral Health Sciences Centre, PGIMER, was the guest speaker. He discussed the role of Oral Health providers in head and neck cancer patients scheduled for radiotherapy. Additionally, for Basic Medical Sciences, an expert talk as Dr. Deepak Saini, Associate Professor, IISc Bangalore. Dr. Saini presented the title "Aging- the misery, mastery and the mystery" and enlightened all the participants about the various factors influencing aging and how aging and inflammation are correlated.

These lectures were followed by competitions. Various students participated in oral and e poster ppt and bagged prizes.