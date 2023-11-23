Davis Cup: After De Minaur's heroics, Ebden-Purcell pair sent Australia to semifinals

Australia stages a remarkable comeback, led by Alex de Minaur's heroic turnaround, securing a spot in the Davis Cup semifinals with resilience and determination.

Malanga: Australia fought back from the brink to beat Czechia 2-1 and reach the semifinals of the Davis Cup for the second straight year.



Tomas Machac gave Czechia the lead with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Jordan Thompson, and Australia looked set for elimination when Jiri Lehecka led Alex de Minaur 6-4 5-3 in the second singles match.



But from deuce in his 3-5 service game, the 24-year-old won 10 straight points to turn the match on its head, battling back to win 4-6, 7-6(2) ,7-5.



"I prided myself on a never-say-die attitude and he’s certainly in the same category”, said captain Lleyton Hewitt. "For him to go out there and put the boys on his back again, we’re so proud of him. He had to dig really deep and yet again he saved us."



Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell then ensured that De Minaur’s heroics were not for nothing, clinching the tie with a 6-4 7-5 decisive doubles win over Lehecka and Adam Pavlasek.



“It would have been hard to look at Alex in the hotel if we hadn’t won”, Purcell joked afterwards.



The 28-time Davis Cup champions will next face surprise semi-finalists Finland on Friday. Australia is second only to the United States (32 titles) on the all-time Davis Cup trophy list.

—IANS