Chandigarh (The Hawk): Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the leader of the opposition in Haryana, questioned the state's BJP government on Wednesday regarding the scarcity of fertilisers, the record unemployment rate, and the placement of CET exam centres in remote districts.

According to him, DAP fertiliser is in low supply for farmers throughout the entire state, especially in Adampur.

"Farmers were standing in lengthy lines for fertilisers 50 metres away from the rally's location as the Chief Minister spoke at it in Adampur Mandi. Farmers cannot access fertilisers for their crops even after waiting in lines for several days, according to the current circumstances "said he.

"Payment for cotton, bajra, and paddy must be delayed. Even though the government asserts otherwise, it cannot pay the farmers on schedule. For the past three years, farmers have not been compensated for harvests that were harmed by the weather "said the former Chief Minister.

Regarding the topic of unemployment, Hooda claimed that the CMIE data had once again held up a mirror to the government.

"With a national unemployment rate of 31.8%, Haryana leads the nation as a result of government measures. The unemployment data reported each month demonstrate the same pattern: the current BJP-JJP government has been utterly ineffective in giving young people jobs "He declared.

The government, according to Hooda, is still harassing young people who have been waiting for a long time to take the Common Entrance Test (CET).

"The CET exam locations for the youth are 150–200 kilometres from their residences. As a result, the candidates, particularly the women, deal with a lot of difficulties. It has frequently been observed that such government decisions have resulted in candidates dying in tragic incidents, but it appears that the government's senses have worn thin and it has once again endangered the lives of young people "said he.

According to Hooda, every region of the state wants to replace this government as a result of this apathy and ignorance. "This revolution will begin in Adampur, and the people will use the strength of their vote to teach a lesson to the BJP government," he continued.

On November 3, there will be a by-election in Adampur.

