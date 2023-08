Mumbai: In its charge sheet against ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot, the CBI alleges that credit facilities sanctioned to the Videocon group became NPAs totaling more than Rs 1,000 crore.

A charge sheet of over 10,000 pages was recently submitted to a local court that deals only with issues involving the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Dhoot and the Kochhars are free on bail at this time.—Inputs from Agencies