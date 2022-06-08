Cordelia Cruise Empress hits Vizag shores, to boost tourism

Visakhapatnam: Cordelia Cruise Empress reached the shores of Vizag on Wednesday morning. The cruise ship will provide excellent cruise services in the tourism sector with all the amenities to enjoy with the family for three days in the ocean waters. The first service starts today. The ship will sail back to Chennai via Puducherry from Vizag today evening. Cordelia is offering a three-night service from Visakhapatnam to Puducherry and Chennai. The sailing dates are June 8, 15 and 22. The ship has a capacity to accommodate 1,500 to 1,800 passengers. The Visakhapatnam Port Authority has given permission to JM Bhakshi to operate the cruise ship.

Visakhapatnam port Authority Traffic manager Ratna Sekhar told, "The biggest cruise arrived at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday morning. Permission was given to enter the port and the officials of other departments were also informed. 800 tourists get down from the ship which was coming from Chennai. 1,345 tourists will be on board in the evening today and it will leave by 8 pm," said Traffic manager Ratna Sekhar. He said that the Cordelia cruise line which was operating in Mumbai and Chennai has also included Visakhapatnam in its destinations. What started off as an experiment to see if the people of Visakhapatnam would be interested in this side of tourism, as per information operator 1345 tickets have now been sold out from Visakhapatnam," said Ratna Sekhar. One traveller from Chennai said, "It's a beautiful journey from Chennai to Visakhapatnam. It's very pocket friendly for the middle-class class to the higher class. Travelled two nights, kids thoroughly enjoyed." The facilities on board include a food court, starlight restaurant, swimming pool, fitness centre, lounges, DJ entertainment, casino, live shows, Cordelia Academy for Kids, Jain food and rock climbing.—ANI