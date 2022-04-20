Connecting Women Social Entrepreneurs – Indo Aus Workshop

Chandigarh (The Hawk): A two-week workshop on "Connecting Women Social Entrepreneurs" was inaugurated today, on an online mode. The workshop is a joint project between University Business School(UBS), Panjab University and Western Sydney University, Australia. The project is covered under Australia-India Council Grants Program. The program is coordinated by Prof. Meena Sharma and Prof. Purva Kansal, UBS, PU and Prof. Maria Estela Varua, Dr. Rina Datt, Dr. F.Evangelista and Dr. Heath Spong are coordinators for the Porject from Western Sydney University.





The workshop was inaugurated by Professor D. Sweeney, DVC, WSU, Sydney. Prof. Amir Mahmood, Dean, School of Business, in his address to the participants and audience stated that the event would build deeper and better relations between the two countries of Australia and India. Panjab University was represented in the inaugural event by Prof. Sanjay Kaushik, DCDC Panjab University. Prof. Sanjay Kaushik spoke on the various challenges faced by Women Entrepreneurs and stressed on the need to provide empowerment to the Women Social entrepreneurs Through such workshops and projects. Dr. Heath Spong introduced the theme and Prof, Maria E. Varua introduced on the workshop and said that the aim of the project is to bring together Indian and Australian women social entrepreneurs to share and gain new knowledge, explore networking opportunities and to help develop better understanding of each other's country. Participants from India were introduced by Prof Meena Sharma and Prof. Purva Kansal and from Australia were introduced by Dr. Felicitas Evangelista.





The workshop has 30 social entrepreneurs from India and Australia giving them a unique learning experience. Incorporating a meaningful cultural exchange, the workshop will be an attempt to create a meaningful and ongoing economic relationship between Australia and India.





In the workshop the participants would be representing their social enterprise at the Connecting Women Social Entrepreneurs workshop which would be held from 5th July - 16th July, 2021.











