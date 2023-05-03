Connaught Plaza Restaurants to hire 2,000 underprivileged people in 3 years: MD

New Delhi: According to Managing Director Rajeev Ranjan, Connaught Plaza Restaurants, the licensee of McDonald's restaurants in North and East India, wants to hire up to 2,000 people from underprivileged communities over the next three years.

As part of its strategy to double its current store count of 170 and increase its footprint, particularly in the East and North East of India, the company plans to hire 5,000 individuals over the next three years.

We plan to double the number of stores we own in the next three years, and as a result, we'll need to hire around five thousand employees for entry-level positions in order to keep everything running smoothly. We hope to hire between 1,500 and 2,000 people from disadvantaged backgrounds through a nonprofit we're partnering with, Ranjan told.—Inputs from Agencies