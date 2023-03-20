CM Dhami Inaugurates 10-Day Saras Fair In Champawat

Champawat: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 10-day Saras fair organized at Tanakpur (Champawat) on Sunday evening.

The Chief Minister announced giving of Rs 20 lakh from the MLA's fund to make the Saras fair grand, said a oress release.

He said that Himadri Emporium Center will also be constructed soon in Champawat Nagar for the purpose of giving a market for local products, as per the statement.

The Chief Minister said that he is happy that more than 100 stalls are being run by women groups in Saras Mela. The marketing skills of women are an indication that the schemes being run by the government to link women's power with the state's economy are proving effective. —ANI