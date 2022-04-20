Civilian held by Hamas in Gaza, claims Israeli media

Tel Aviv: An Israeli civilian is missing in the Gaza Strip, 10 months after illegally entering the Palestinian territory, and there are fears for his life, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Haaretz newspaper said Abera Mengistu, 28, an Israeli of Ethiopian descent, crossed the border in September 2014 but it was only on Thursday that a court lifted reporting restrictions. Israeli army radio said that he was believed to be held against his will but that Hamas, Gaza`s Islamist de facto ruler, had denied he was in its hands. It quoted a security source as saying Israel had no current information about Mengistu`s fate. There was no immediate official comment from Israel and no reaction from Hamas. AFP