Chinese President Xi Jinping to skip G20 summit in Delhi

New Delhi: People familiar with the situation stated on Saturday that it is all but clear that Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the G20 conference in India next week in place of President Xi Jinping.

Vladimir Putin, president of Russia, has informed Narendra Modi, prime minister of India, that he will not be attending the summit in person so that he may instead focus on the "special military operation" in Ukraine.

The Russian president had previously skipped the G20 conference in Bali in November of 2016.—Inputs from Agencies