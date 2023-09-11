    Menu
    Sports

    China sweeps seven gold medals at Asian Table Tennis Championships

    author-img
    Pankaj Sharma
    September11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Pyeongchang (South Korea): China dominated the 2023 Asian Table Tennis Championships, clinching all seven gold medals on offer here on Sunday.

    The tournament concluded with world No.2 Ma Long securing a victory over top-seeded Fan Zhendong in the men's singles.

    Ma edged out world No.1 Fan in a closely contested match, winning in five sets, 3-2, reports Xinhua. 

    Earlier in the day's semifinals, Fan and Ma defeated their respective opponents, Liang Jingkun of China and Lin Yun Ju of Chinese Taipei.

    Earlier, the women's doubles final was another all-Chinese affair, with Wang Manyu and Chen Meng emerging victorious 3-0 over Sun Yingsha and Wang Yidi in a swift 27-minute match.

    In the semifinals leading up to the final, Wang and Chen overcame the Japanese duo of Kihara Miyuu and Nagasaki Miyu. Meanwhile, Sun and Wang bested South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee and Shin Yu-bin.

    The championships featured seven events of both men's and women's singles, doubles, teams, and mixed doubles. 

    —IANS

    Categories :SportsTags :Table tennis Sports championships Top-ranked players Finals results Semifinal matches Women's sports Chinese athletes
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in