China says 'great positive progress' made to resolve border row with India

Both China and India continue to make significant progress in resolving border tensions, as confirmed by both nations' diplomatic and military communications. The focus remains on sustaining peace and promoting bilateral relations to ensure regional stability.

Beijing: China and India have made 'great positive progress” to resolve the border standoff, with both sides maintaining close communication, a senior foreign ministry official said here on Friday.

The foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning's remarks were further elaboration on China's reaction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statement in which he said that for New Delhi, ties with Beijing are important and the 'prolonged situation' at the borders should be addressed urgently.



In an interview with Newsweek magazine, Prime Minister Modi expressed hope that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, the two countries will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquillity at their borders.

"About the border issue, I can tell you that China and India are remaining in close communication through diplomatic and military channels and great positive progress has been made," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao told a media briefing here responding to a question on Modi’s interview to Newsweek.



“We also believe that a healthy China and India relations serve the interests of the two countries,” she said.



"China hopes that India will work in the same direction with China to properly manage the differences and promote the bilateral relations forward on a healthy stable track," Mao said.



This is the second time in as many days that China has reacted to Modi’s interview.



“It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us,” Modi said in his interview.



“Stable and peaceful relations between India and China are important for not just our two countries but the entire region and world,' he said.



Mao while responding to a question on Modi’s interview on Thursday said that China noted Prime Minister Modi's remarks.

"Sound and stable China-India relations serve the interests of both countries and are conducive to peace and development in the region and beyond," she said.



On the boundary question, Mao on Thursday reiterated China’s oft-repeated stand that it does not “represent the entirety of China-India relations, and it should be placed appropriately in bilateral relations and managed properly”.



However, India has maintained that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the state of the borders remains abnormal.



Mao said both countries maintain close communication through diplomatic and military channels on handling issues related to the border situation and have made positive progress.



“We hope that India will work with China, approach the bilateral relations from a strategic height and long-term perspective, keep building trust and engage in dialogue and cooperation, and seek to handle differences appropriately to put the relationship on a sound and stable track,” she said.



The relations between India and China have been frozen except for trade ties ever since the eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Tso (lake) area.



The two sides have so far held 21 rounds of corps commander-level talks to resolve the standoff.



According to the Chinese military, the two sides so far agreed to disengage from four points, namely the Galwan Valley, the Pangong Lake, Hot Springs, and Jianan Daban (Gogra).



India is pressing the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok areas, maintaining that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the border remains tense.

—PTI