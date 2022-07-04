China Pledges To Continue To Foster Friendly Ties With Myanmar

Naypyidaw: China has pledged to continue "friendly ties" with Myanmar and economic relations as Foreign Minister Wang Yi made his first visit to the country since last year's coup.

Wang Yi has become the highest-ranking official from Beijing to visit Myanmar since last year's coup, Al-Jazeera has reported.

"Chinese SC&FM #WangYi met w/ #Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister & FM #PrakSokhonn on Sun(3/7). Both sides pledged to further enhance relations &co'op in building the Belt and Road & other fields," Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to ASEAN, Deng Xijun said in a Tweet yesterday. The Ambassador further said that the Chinese Foreign Minister noted that Beijing is ready to join hands with all countries to pursue true security. "WangYi noted #China is ready to join hands with all countries to pursue true security which is common, comprehensive,-cooperative-&sustainable, seek true devt which is balanced, coordinated, beneficial and win-win, safeguard purposes and principles of UN Charter and true order based on international law," he said.

Wang Yi's official visit to Myanmar, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia started yesterday and it will be conclude on July 14. The Chinese Foreign Minister will also attend the Group of Twenty (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Indonesia which will witness the participation of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, it added.

The Ministry Spokesperson further announced that FM Yi will host the second Meeting of China-Indonesia High-level Dialogue Cooperation Mechanism, and the sixth Meeting of China-Cambodia Intergovernmental Coordination Committee in Nanning, Guangxi.

The visit of FM Yi comes after China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was confronted about its global influence in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit held in Germany. His visit aims to reassert China's ties with these countries.

Alina Wang, writing in Vision Times said that on the first day of the summit, US President Joe Biden announced plans to raise USD 600 billion in order to create a new G7 initiative -- also known as the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) -- in an effort to counteract China's global influence through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), as well as a number of recent developments in its naval and military programmes.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that the new G7 initiative aimed to curb China's growing military prowess and business operations via its BRI project reported Alina in Vision Times. —ANI