CHASCON-2020 PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCES SECTION

SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS HELD AT UIPS, PANJAB UNIVERSITY

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Panjab University in collaboration with Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC), is organizing Chandigarh Science Congress-2020 (CHASCON-2020), through online mode from December 17-19, 2020. The theme of the congress is 'Science and technology innovations: Ushering in the Era of Make-in-India'.

As a part of the sectional program in the domain of Pharmaceutical Sciences held today, a series of expert talks by eminent scientists were held, followed by various oral/poster presentations as a part of the scientific session.

Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Chairperson, UIPS, welcomed the gathering and briefed them about the sectional CHASCON programme.

The Chief Guest of the day was Professor Vivek Ranjan Sinha, Dean Research, Panjab University. In his address, he stressed upon making India self-reliant through cost-effective development of medications.

The first expert talk was by globally renowned expert, Professor Sanjay Garg, Professor of Pharmaceutical Science, UniSA Clinical & Health Sciences, University of South Australia (UniSA) and Director of Centre for Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics (CCDT); Pharmaceutical Innovation and Development Group (PIDG) and the UniSA Cancer Research Institute. He elaborately explained his success story of the development of a novel woman-centric contraceptive, from its conceptualization, to its US FDA approval and reaching the market.

Dr Girish Tillu, Vaidya-Scientist Fellow of Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, SavitribaiPhule Pune University, Maharashtra delivered the second expert talk on Integrative medicine for newer health challenges: a make in India perspective. He gave a comparative overview of modern versus traditional medicines in light of the current health scenario and stressed on blending the two for achieving the common goal of 'Health for all'.

Entries for e-poster competitions were invited from the institutes across the nation and a total of 40 entries were selected for evaluation by eminent judges. The oral poster presentation competitions were held in the afternoon session. The results of both the competitions shall be announced in the Valedictory Session to be held on December 19, 2020. Over 280 participants including registered candidates and students from UIPS and other institutes,attended the event.

The Section Coordinator of the event was Professor Alka Bali and Section Joint Coordinator was Dr Neelima Dhingra, Assistant Professor, UIPS, Panjab University.