Chandrayaan-3 rover put to 'sleep', says ISRO

Sriharikota (AP): The 'Pragyaan' rover aboard Chandrayaan 3 has finished its work on the moon's surface and entered a sleep mode, ISRO announced on Saturday.

The declaration was made by the space agency hours after its chairman S Somanath announced the rover and lander for the lunar mission, named "Pragyaan" and "Vikram," were performing properly and will be placed to "sleep" soon to endure the night on the Moon.

The Rover finished its missions successfully. It has been tucked away and put into Sleep mode. Both the APXS and LIBS payloads have been disabled. ISRO announced the news on social networking site X. "Data from these payloads is transmitted to the Earth via the Lander."—Inputs from Agencies