Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh ): On Friday, July 14, 2023, India launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration.

This has been so far accomplished only by the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

At 14;35;17, the Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar expedition, Chandrayaan 3 embarked on its month-long journey towards the moon, piggybacking on ISRO's latest heavy lift launch vehicle, 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4, from the spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

