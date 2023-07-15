    Menu
    Chandrayaan-3 Heads For The Moon

    Sunil Aswal
    July15/ 2023
    Chandrayaan-3

    Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh ): On Friday, July 14, 2023, India launched its ambitious third lunar mission Chandrayaan 3, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration.

    This has been so far accomplished only by the United States, China and the former Soviet Union.

    At 14;35;17, the Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar expedition, Chandrayaan 3 embarked on its month-long journey towards the moon, piggybacking on ISRO's latest heavy lift launch vehicle, 'Fat boy' LVM3-M4, from the spaceport in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

    —REDIFF NEWS

