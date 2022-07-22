CBSE Class 12 board result: Girls outshine boys again

New Delhi: More than 13 lakh students have cleared Class 12 exam, result of which was announced by the CBSE on Friday.

This year, 92.71 per cent children have passed in Class 12. Among them, 94.54 per cent are girls and 91.25 per cent are boys. At the same time, 100 per cent transgender students have cleared the examinations.

As always, this time too, the girl students have outshone the boys by 3.29 per cent. Thiruvananthapuram ranked first with the highest pass percentage followed by Bangalore, while Chennai stood third. Delhi has been ranked fourth.

A total of 14,44,341 students from across the country had registered themselves for the examinations, of which 14,35,366 appeared and 13,30,662 passed.

Meanwhile, 93.98 per cent of the children studying abroad have passed the examinations. According to the CBSE board, this year 4.72 per cent i.e. 67,743 children will have to appear for a retest.

As many as 33,432 students or 2.33 per cent have scored more than 95 per cent marks. The number of children securing 90 to 95 per cent is 1,34,797 which forms 9.39 per cent of the total children who passed.

In Delhi, 96.29 per cent children passed the examination. A total of 3,00,075 from Delhi zone had registered, of which, 2,98,395 appeared in the examination and 2,87,326 passed.

Last year, 99.37 per cent of students had cleared this exam. However, boards were not held due to Corona and the students were given marks under a special formula.

Compared to 2019 and 2020, the children have performed better this time. In 2019, only 83.40 per cent children could clear the examination, while 88.78 per cent had passed in 2020.

On the other hand, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have topped this time when it comes to government-aided schools across the country. According to the CBSE board, 98.93 per cent students from the school have passed.

Earlier, the UGC had issued some special guidelines for all the universities of the country. According to this, all the universities were directed not to complete the first year admission process till the CBSE class 12 board results are out. Now, as CBSE has released class 12 board result, various universities across the country will be able to complete the first year admission process.

However, this year, Class 12 marks will not be of any importance for admission in about 100 universities, including all central universities across the country. From this year onwards, Common Entrance Test i.e. CUET exam is being taken for admission in all these respective institutes. —IANS