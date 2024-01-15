Career Scope and Job Opportunities in Corporate Communicator in india

Explore the dynamic world of Corporate Communication, from essential qualifications and skills to detailed steps on how to become a successful Corporate Communicator. Uncover the key responsibilities and career prospects in this thriving field.

Corporate communicator is the professional who has to deal with external public relations at the corporate level by increasing brand exposure through industry editors, media personnel, and journalists. They create, find, and develop innovative programs to maximize corporate profits and develop value-added concepts for brands.

Today almost every company has a separate Department for Corporate Communication and requires effective personnel for their company. In this job, employees have to manage internal and external affairs of the company. They need to maintain a healthy relationship with the public and media.



Corporate Communicator Eligibility

Educational Qualification

To become a Corporate communicator one need to have a formal degree or diploma in the field of mass communication like B.A Mass Communication or Bachelor of Mass Communication/ public relation/ advertising etc. Higher education in the related filed can help one to get an easy entry into the sector of corporate communication.



Age limits

No age consideration is there to become a corporate communicator.



Corporate Communicator Required Skills

To become a successful Corporate Communicator need to possess given skills:

Candidates should have excellent communication skills- both written and oral.

They should have innovative strategic planning skills in order to achieve the objective of corporate communication.

They should have quick understanding power and should be a problem solver.

They should have the ability to work in a team and should avoid chaos and confusion in the company.

For being a corporate communicator one need to have a pleasing personality.

They should have socializing and networking skills as they have to make friendly relations with media and clients of the company.

They should have leadership and time management skills.



How to become a Corporate Communicator?

For becoming a Corporate Communicator one has to follow the below given steps:



Step 1

Candidates need to pass plus two/ H.S.C or equivalent with any stream.



Step 2

After completing Senior Secondary the aspiring candidates need to earn a Bachelor’s degree or diploma Preferably in literature/ mass communication or any other related field.





Step 3

After acquiring Bachelor’s degree aspiring candidates can join corporate sector as trainee Corporate Communicator or can go for Masters degree in mass communication or MBA in media to acquire specialization in the field of corporate communication and counselling.





Corporate Communicator Job Description

The key roles performed by corporate communicator are as follows:



Planning- Corporate communicator has to plan and strategize the communication process for the internal and external audience.

Organizing- Corporate communicator has to organize public relation functions of a company. They also have to organize conferences and events for the company. Corporate communicator is also responsible for printing publicity material for large companies.

Maintain a communication balance- In order to avoid communication gap in the organization; corporate communicator has to maintain proper communication balance.

Media relations- Corporate communicator has to make friendly relations with media as well. They have to respond to media inquiries regarding the company. Media relations also involve selecting the spokesperson to appear on a local TV channel or radio program. Corporate communicator also has to keep a check on daily newspapers, news channels and other outlets; in order to see what media is saying about the company. In case if they find any misappropriate information regarding the company then did try to solve it.

Event planning- Corporate communicators oversee all planning for news conferences, including selecting the site for an event, arranging for banners and other graphics to be displayed at the event, preparing packets of information to distribute to the media and preparing executives to speak at news conferences. They also have to handle shows like road shows, exhibitions etc for the company.

Healthy public relations- Corporate communicator has to maintain healthy relations between the company and its customers by responding to the inquiries of the public regarding the company affairs. Corporate communicator also has to manage the company's website and its social media presence on sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter etc. In this way, the company gains popularity on a large scale. The corporate communicator has to respond to emails, messages call of the clients, press and TV channels and have to provide accurate information regarding the company and its products. They arrange speakers from the company, in order to make a presentation regarding the company's operations.

Eye on development- Corporate communicator is responsible for the development of the company as it arranges the public appearance, exhibitions, and social media handling for the company which ultimately results in good publicity and good reputation of the company and lastly brings an increase in Goodwill of the company.



Corporate communicator Career Prospects

The corporate communicator has a huge demand these days. He can work in different sectors such as government, private and public organizations. Corporate communicator can easily get a job in advertising and event management agencies. They can be hired by the tourism department as well. A corporate communicator can also work as a corporate trainer, counsellor, communication specialist and can work in financial services and public relation department.





Corporate Communicator Salary

There is enormous scope for Corporate Communication in India. The pay scale for corporate communication is as follows:



A graduate or a post graduate can expect a salary in the range of Rs.25,000 to Rs.30,000.

Candidates with an MBA degree can earn more than Rs.40,000 at the starting stage.

The annual salary can go up to the range of Rs.5 to Rs.6 lakhs with experience and training. The pay package varies depending on the industry and experience.



