Rajasthan Assembly Election Campaign Winds Up: Last-Day Restrictions Announced as State Prepares for Voting on November 25.

Jaipur: Campaigning for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan will end on Thursday evening, i.e., Nov 23.

Rajasthan goes to polls on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3.



In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said the campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly elections will end at 6 pm on Thursday and no public meeting or procession can be held after that.

—PTI