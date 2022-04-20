Cambridge University moves all classes online until summer 2021

London: The University of Cambridge has confirmed that all "face-to-face lectures" will be moved online during the next academic year in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

However, lectures will continue virtually and "it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person" if they meet social distancing requirements, the varsity has said.

University campuses have been closed this term following the COVID-19 outbreak. Cambridge will review the decision if advice on social distancing changes, the BBC reported.

A statement from it read: "The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during this pandemic.

"Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year.

"Lectures will continue to be made available online and it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person, as long as this conforms to social distancing requirements.

"This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus."

All teaching at the university was moved online in March, while exams are being carried out virtually.It follows a similar move by the University of Manchester, which said its lectures would be online-only for the next term.