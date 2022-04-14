Cabinet Approves Signing Of MoC Between India & Japan In The Area Of Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, today has given its ex-post facto approval for a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) signed between the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR), Ministry of Jal Shakti and The Ministry of the Environment of Japan in the areas of Decentralized Domestic Waste Water Management.

Implementation strategy and targets:

A Management Council (MC) will be formed which will be responsible for the implementation of this MoC by formulating detailed activities of collaboration and the monitoring of its progress.

Major impacts:

The collaboration with Japan through the MoC shall prove to very fruitful in areas such as Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management and Effective reuse of treated wastewater using Johkasou technology. The decentralized Johkasou systems towards management of wastewater can have greater implications for management of grey/ black water from settlements with coverage under Jal Jeevan Mission as well as the sustainability of sources of fresh water under the mission, besides similar situation under Namami Gange Program. It will help ULBs to plan better for the complex issue of treating waste water.

Expenditure Involved:

There shall be no financial obligations on both the Parties under this MoC. To facilitate the activities under this MOC, case-specific detailed documents such as Pre-Feasibility Reports, Feasibility Reports, and Detailed Project Reports, among others, may be created, covering detailed specifications in the respective areas as well as other pertinent matters such as, if deemed necessary, the financial arrangement of such case-specific programme and Project.

Point-wise details:

A Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) was signed between the Department of Water Resources River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (DoWR, RD&GR), the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS) and The Ministry of the Environment of Japan in the areas of Decentralized Domestic Waste Water Management on 19.03.2022. This MoC was signed for promoting cooperation for Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management in preserving the water environment in the public water areas and improvement of public health, based on the principles of equality and mutual benefit between the two countries.

MoC signed to strengthen, facilitate and develop the capacity of Decentralized Domestic Waste Water Management between the DoWR, RD & GR, MoJS of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Environment of Japan. The scope of cooperation is mostly focussing on Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management and Effective reuse of treated wastewater Forms of cooperation under this MoC will encourage and facilitate cooperation which may include but is not limited to areas of mutual interest in exchanging information and expertise on Decentralized Domestic Wastewater Management through Seminars, conferences and capacity building.

To facilitate the activities under this MOC, case-specific detailed documents such as Pre-Feasibility Reports, Feasibility Reports, and Detailed Project Reports, among others, may be created, covering detailed specifications in the respective areas as well as other pertinent matters such as, if deemed necessary, the financial arrangement of such case-specific programme and Project.Both sides will establish a Management Council (MC) that is responsible for the implementation of this MoC by formulating detailed activities of collaboration and monitoring its progress.

Background:

The Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation has been envisaging bilateral cooperation with other countries in water resources development and management through sharing of policy and technical expertise, conducting of training courses, workshops, scientific and technical symposia, exchange of experts and study tours. Keeping in view the ongoing India-Japan cooperation, it has been decided to have an agreement with Japan to exchange experience and expertise in the decentralized treatment sector.