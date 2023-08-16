Burger King stops using tomato in food preparations

New Delhi: As the price of tomatoes has skyrocketed, many fast food restaurants, including Burger King, McDonald's, and Subway, have discontinued using them in their dishes.

Burger King, which is owned and operated in the nation by Restaurant Brands Asia and has 400 locations there, removed tomatoes from its menu due to "quality" and "supply" difficulties, according to a note posted on the support page of the company's website.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. is committed to offering only the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. We are unable to use tomatoes since the quality and availability of tomato harvests are highly dependent on external factors. The note said, "Rest assured, our tomatoes will be back soon."—Inputs from Agencies