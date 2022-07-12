Bundesliga: Obscure poker game around Lewandowski continues

Berlin : The future of Robert Lewandowski remains an obscure poker game. While Bayern continue to insist on a minimum transfer fee of 50 million euros, the 33-year-old Pole has to turn up for his first working day in Munich this Tuesday.

After the usual medical checks, the first training session for the striker is scheduled for this Wednesday.

The Bavarians claim not to have received a suitable offer from FC Barcelona, but media reports expect a late but convincing new offer currently being prepared by Barca.

The Pole and his management speak of an unpleasant situation as the striker claims to be extremely disappointed not to be allowed to leave after having contributed a flood of goals over the past years, reports Xinhua.

His management denied considering going on strike while Bayern’s leaders made clear they don’t want their coach Julian Nagelsmann to have to deal with an unhappy player.

Meanwhile, the club is rumoured to be eyeing England international Harry Kane for 2023. The 28-year-old striker’s contract at Tottenham Hotspur expires in 2024.

While a possible transfer of Kane seems far away at present, the rumours increase the pressure on Lewandowski and his entourage.

According to media reports, fans and teammates are annoyed by what many call an undignified tug-of-war. Players anonymously stated that working with the Pole in the 2022-23 season will be near unimaginable if the player doesn’t come up with some commitment.

Reports speak of Barcelona having handed in an offer of up to 40 million euros plus bonuses, without having received an answer from Bayern chairman Oliver Kahn.

Inside reports speak of Bayern wanting to set a sign, as the club isn’t willing to be blackmailed. Additionally, the reigning German champions are happy about additional income to cover the proposed transfer of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Negotiations with Juventus are said to be near the finish line, while Bayern continues to look for a striking replacement for the upcoming season.

As Bayern is taking off for a promotional tour to the U.S. until July 24, the club is hoping to find solutions for its unsolved cases. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is said to be travelling to Italy this Monday for final talks with Juve.

Omar Richards and Marc Roca have left, while more fringe players are said to be departing shortly. The club recently signed former Liverpool star Sadio Mane, as well as midfielder Ryan Gravenberch and full-back Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax. --- IANS



