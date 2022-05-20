Bundesliga side beats Rangers in shootout to win Europa League

There was a sizzling atmosphere inside the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium with Rangers and Eintracht supporters having piled into southern Spain’s largest city.

Seville: Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Rangers 5-4 in the Europa League final’s penalty shootout as the German club clinched its first European trophy in 42 years. Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp saved Aaron Ramsey’s spot-kick – Rangers’ fourth – while the Bundesliga team scored all five after the match had finished 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes. Joe Aribo had struck against the run of play in the 57th minute to give Rangers the lead, charging clear after a string of defensive errors and sliding the ball past Trapp.

But, Eintracht, unbeaten in the competition going into the final and eyeing its first European title since 1980, bounced back as Rafael Borre snuck in between two defenders to turn in a Filip Kostic cross in the 69th minute. “We played 13 matches in Europe and we did not lose a single one,” said Eintracht manager Oliver Glasner. “We took it step-by-step and at the end, we were rewarded,” added the Austrian. Rangers had ended extra time as the stronger team, but two brilliant saves from ‘Man of the match’ Trapp ensured the match went to the shootout, where the superb technique and mental strength of the German team won it the title. There was a sizzling atmosphere inside the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium with Rangers and Eintracht supporters having piled into southern Spain’s largest city.

Early on, Eintracht winger Daichi Kamada weaved his way deep into the penalty area, but Rangers keeper Allan McGregor got down to foil him and dealt with Djibril Sow’s effort from the loose ball. McGregor was back in action, doing well to tip an Ansgar Knauff effort wide, as the Germans enjoyed the better of the early exchanges. Rangers struggled to get a foothold in the title decider, but fired a warning when Aribo curled his shot just wide of the far post.

Rangers started brightly after the break and could have taken the lead when James Tavernier led a swift break and the ball fell to Ryan Kent, whose shot was sliced well wide. Minutes later, though, the Glasgow side grabbed the advantage. Eintracht defender Tuta slipped as he tried to reach a poor header back from Sow, leaving Aribo to go through and slip the ball past Trapp. The leveller came when Kostic was allowed to fire in a low cross from the left and Borre reacted quickest, sneaking in front of Calvin Bassey to steer the ball home.

RESULT: Final: Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (R Borre 69) drew with Rangers 1 (J Aribo 57) (Eintracht won 5-4 on penalties)—REUTERS