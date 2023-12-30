    Menu
    BSF rescues 47 cattle heads being smuggled to Bangladesh through bordering areas in Meghalaya

    The Hawk
    December30/ 2023
    Shillong (Meghalaya) [India]: Thwarting yet another smuggling attempt, The Border Security Force rescued 47 cattle heads that were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering areas of Meghalaya.

    "On December 30, 2023, vigilant troops of BSF Meghalaya successfully thwarted cattle smuggling attempts of miscreants by rescuing cattle heads (buffaloes) from the International border of Meghalaya. The cattle were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the bordering area of West Jaintia & East Khasi Hills districts of Meghalaya," the BSF said in a press release on Saturday.

    It further added that the seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

    "Acting on specific information, the BSF party conducted a special operation near the International border. During this operation, the party managed to seize 47 cattle, which were concealed in a jungle area near the International border with the intention of smuggling into Bangladesh," it added.

