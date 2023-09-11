Brazilian president calls for reform of UNSC to reflect contemporary realities

New Delhi: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for reform of the powerful UN body on Monday, a day after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeated his campaign for expansion of the UN Security Council.

Brazil will be taking over as chair of the G20 grouping, and the country's president has stated that he wants equality to be the "core issue" during Brazil's tenure.

Brazil's hosting of the G20 comes with a heavy burden. We hope that the next G20 will focus primarily on the equality issue. The world needs more equilibrium in terms of wealth distribution," Lula remarked at a press conference, addressing the issue of widespread inequality.—Inputs from Agencies