BJP trying to create an environment against Congress in election year, won't be successful: Dotasra

Jaipur: Congress leader Govind Singh Dotasra said on Thursday that the BJP's attempts to paint the Rajasthan administration as corrupt before of this year's elections would fail.

"The Opposition BJP leaders are attempting to sow seeds of doubt about the Congress government's ability to offer good administration and the rise of crime and corruption in this election year. They will fail in their endeavours, Dotasra assured reporters at a press conference held here today.

Dotasra claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Party President JP Nadda insult the Congress-led Rajasthan government without providing explanations for broken campaign pledges.—Inputs from Agencies