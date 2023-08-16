BJP Candidate For Bageshwar Bypoll Files Nomination

Bageshwar / Dehradun: BJP candidate Parvati Das filed her nomination on Wednesday for the forthcoming Bageshwar assembly bypoll in Uttarakhand.

She was accompanied by Pradesh BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and Cabinet minister Saurav Bahuguna to the collectorate office in Bageshwar where she filed her nomination.

The BJP candidate is the wife of former Cabinet minister Chandan Ram Das whose death in April this year necessitated a by-election to the seat which her late husband had been winning for four consecutive polls since 2007.

Before her candidature was announced by the party’s central leadership on Monday, the state BJP president had said Ramdas had worked all his life for the development of Bageshwar and the party would choose a candidate who could carry forward his unfinished work. The bypoll in Bageshwar will be held on September 5 and the results will be announced on September 8.

Thursday is the last date for filing nominations. —PTI