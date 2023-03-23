BJP appoints four new state unit presidents in Bihar, banking on OBC face

New Delhi: On Thursday, the BJP named four new state presidents, including Rajasthan's Lok Sabha MP C P Joshi and Bihar's OBC leader and MLC Samrat Choudhary. This is part of the party's effort to strengthen its organisational apparatus in preparation for upcoming state and national elections.

Manmohan Samal, a former state minister, was promoted by BJP president J P Nadda to lead the party's Odisha unit, while BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva was promoted to lead the party's headquarters in Delhi.

As the leader of the BJP in the Bihar legislative council, Choudhary (54), a member of the politically influential Kushwaha community, has seen his stature within the BJP improve gradually since he joined the party in 2018. He is now the leader of the BJP in Bihar, taking over for the former MP Sanjay Jaiswal. Joshi (47), who will replace Satish Poonia as the representative for Jaipur's Amber constituency, follows the recent retirement of veteran Rajasthan BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria, who was made governor of Assam.—Inputs from Agencies