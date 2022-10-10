Bihar woman murdered her three children before committing suicide

Patna (The Hawk): An angry wife hurled her three children into a well and then committed suicide in Bihar's Kaimur district on Monday.

Rinky Devi, a resident of Pateria village under Bhagwanpur police station, was killed after a violent argument with her husband on Sunday night.

Local villagers notified the police when they went missing from their home, according to the police. The woman's slippers were floating in the well when they peered down.

"We arrived quickly and began the rescue effort. The corpses of the wife and three children, including two boys, were discovered inside the well. We retrieved them and arranged for a postmortem examination "said a police official from Bhagwanpur.

"We have arrested the deceased's spouse and are questioning him to find out the actual cause," he added.

(Inputs from Agencies)