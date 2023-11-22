Bihar cabinet passes resolution seeking special category for state

Bihar's push for special category status intensifies as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet passes a resolution, seeking crucial support for ambitious welfare schemes amid the findings of a comprehensive caste survey.

Patna (Bihar): The Nitish Kumar Cabinet in Bihar on Wednesday passed a resolution demanding grant of special category status to the state for which a fresh need was being felt in the light of the caste survey.

The chief minister disclosed on social media that a resolution (prastaav) requesting the Centre to accept the demand was passed at the cabinet meeting he chaired earlier in the day.



In his lengthy social media post, Kumar highlighted that according to the survey, Bihar was home to "94 lakh poor families", for the betterment of whom his government plans to launch schemes which would "incur an expenditure of nearly Rs 2.50 lakh crore".



"We intend full implementation of these schemes in five years, since the amount required is huge. But, if the Centre helps us, we may accomplish the task much faster", said Kumar.

—PTI