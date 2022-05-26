Biennial Elections For 30 Legislative Council Seats On June 20

New Delhi: The Election Commission will hold biennial elections to the 30 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar by the Members of respective Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) on June 20, and counting after 5 p.m. on the same day. The polls will be conducted for 13 Legislative Council seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Maharashtra, and seven in Bihar.

According to the order of the EC, the notification will be issued on June 2, last date of nomination is June 9, the scrutiny of the nomination will be done on June 10, last date for the withdrawal of the nomination is June 13.

The poll process has to be completed by June 22. The poll panel also asked the Chief Secretaries of concerned states to depute a senior officer to ensure that the extant instructions regarding Covid-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conduct of the elections.—IANS



