Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Withdraws Candidacy from Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha Race

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Withdraws Candidacy for Asansol Lok Sabha Seat: BJP's Aspirant Sudden Departure Shakes Political Landscape

Popular Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh, who was slated to contest as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Asansol in West Bengal, has decided to withdraw from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



In a statement released through his official channels, Singh conveyed his sincere appreciation to the senior leadership of the BJP for nominating him as their candidate for the Asansol constituency. However, citing personal reasons, he expressed regret over his inability to participate in the electoral race for Asansol.



https://twitter.com/PawanSingh909/status/1764191816738587029?



The BJP had recently announced its list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which included Singh's name for the Asansol seat. It is worth noting that the incumbent MP for this constituency is currently held by Trinamool Congress' Shatrughan Sinha.